The South Portland Public Library will host three educational events this month, starting on Monday, March 11, with a program from the Maine Audubon on attracting local birds to neighborhoods.

“How to Attract More Birds to Your Yard” will teach attendees how to help make local landscapes more friendly to birds, with tips for attracting specific kinds of birds. The event begins at 2 p.m.

On March 18, at 2 p.m., lawyer and historian Gary Libby will present “The History of Chinese Immigration to Maine,” and at 6 p.m. March 20 the Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency will discuss emergency preparedness. The talk will cover natural hazards, such as severe summer and winter storms, and how residents can respond well.

Each discussion will be at the main library at 482 Broadway.

