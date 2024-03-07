Leclerc honored at House

Sen. Stacy Brenner, D-Scarborough, welcomed Ashton Leclerc, a senior at Gorham High School and captain of the Gorham varsity boys’ basketball team, to the State House March 28. Brenner also welcomed Leclerc’s mother, Angela, who has a master of science in physician assistant and is a lead physician assistant for Critical Care at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She served as the Senate medical provider of the day.

“Ashton’s athletic achievements go beyond the realm of sports and statistics,” Brenner said in a press release. “It is a testament to the countless hours of practice, early mornings and late nights, and his relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Leclerc received two Legislative sentiments – one for reaching 1,000 career basketball points and another for winning the prestigious Vinall MVP Trophy for outstanding plays and sportsmanship. Leclerc led the Gorham Rams to win the Class AA South Regional Final.

Council meeting moved

The monthly Gorham Town Council meeting has been rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the municipal center because of Tuesday’s presidential primary election.

The Town Council regularly meets on the first Tuesday of each month.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on March 13, 1974, that Brandy Brook Garden Club met with Mildred Martin on Preble Street and made plans for a bus trip to the Boston Flower Show.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Feb. 29 that the U.S. public debt was $34,471,083,238,111.75.

