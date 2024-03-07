HOLLIS CENTER – Marjorie Joan Thompson, 90, of Hollis Center, went home to be with the Lord on March 5, 2024, at home while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 19, 1933, in Hollis Center, to the late Howard and Edith (Barnes) Haskell. Joan met the love of her life while the pair were in high school. She and Gene were married on April 17, 1954, and spent the next 69 years as an inseparable team.

Joan is survived by her beloved husband, Gene; her sons Peter (Mary) and Eric (Sally); her grandchildren, Katie (Chris), Matthew, Evelyn, Blake, and Benjamin; and her great-grandsons Samuel, Caleb, and Isaiah.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Howard Haskell, Jr.

Joan was a member of the Hollis Center Baptist Church for many happy years (1945-2017, 72 years). She graduated from Hollis High School in 1950 and attended Westbrook Junior College. She worked as a private secretary to the Civilian Personnel Manager at Fort Belvoir, Va., while her husband was stationed there. After returning to Maine, Joan began her career with the U.S Postal Service. She worked in several local post offices and retired in 1992.

In late 1960 through the 1970s, Joan and her family enjoyed camping throughout northern New England and eastern Canada in an old Cox camper. She also loved swimming, water and downhill skiing, and spending time at Sebago Lake. She and Gene traveled across the U.S., Canada, and the world together, having adventures and making memories, both for business and for pleasure, over the span of 45 years.

Joan was a very particular lady. The running joke was, “grandma is cold, everyone put on a jacket,” and we were happy to do it. She was especially particular about Gene’s diet—so much so that the grandchildren took to sneaking him French fries at any given restaurant. Joan pretended not to notice, but she always knew. She was dearly loved by all of us, and we will miss her always.

Visiting hours are to be held Friday March 8, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton.

Visiting hours will also be held Saturday March 9, from 11:30 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with a 1 p.m. funeral service to follow immediately. Ron Sargent officiating. Reception to follow.

Burial will take place at the Meeting House Hill Cemetery in the spring.

