Gorham haddock dinner – Friday, March 8, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Anne’s Knights of Columbus, 299 Main St., Gorham. Baked haddock, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, peas, roll and dessert. $14; $6 pizza for kids. Takeout available.
Westbrook bean supper – Saturday, March 9, 5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beans, coleslaw, hot dogs, American chop suey, bread, pies and beverages. $10, $5 children.
St. Patrick’s Day meal – Saturday, March 9, 5-6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 62, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Westbrook Lions Club. Corned beef and cabbage dinner. $10, $5 children.
Senior lunch – Wednesday, March 13, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.
Community meal – Wednesday, March 13, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.
