Educators Association Instrumental Jazz Festival next weekend

The Maine Music Educators Association High School Instrumental State Jazz Festival will take place at Lake Region High School from noon to 9 p.m. Friday, March 15, and all day March 16.

The festival features 30 bands and combos representing high school jazz programs from around the state, including the Lake Region Jazz Combo and Lake Region Jazz Band. The LR Jazz Combo will perform on Saturday at 11 a.m. and the jazz band will play at 3:45 p.m.

Tickets for the festival are $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens.

Tiny Tots Music and Fun

Parents are encouraged to bring children under the age of 5 to the First Congregational Church of Bridgton UCC on Tuesdays March 12, 19 and 26 for the Tiny Tots Music and Fun program.

Older siblings are welcome to attend the sessions of music, dance, fingerplays and more, from 9 to 10 a.m. The church is located at 33 South High St. The program is free. For more information, call 647-3936.

Fly tying workshop

On March 27, the Lakes Environmental Association will host a fly tying workshop for fly fishing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Maine Lake Science Center, 51 Willett Road.

Maine Guide Rob Cotiaux will run the workshop and discuss the stream restoration work LEA and Trout Unlimited, Sebago Chapter, have been involved with.

The workshop is free and all materials will be provided, but donations to LEA or Trout Unlimited will be accepted. Registration is required and space is limited, so anyone interested should register soon at mainelakes.org under Events.

Library resources

The Bridgton Public Library offers one-on-one technology help every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. It also presents free classes on technology topics from March through May.

Free Wi-Fi is also available, as well as computer access and reservations for a work or study cubicle, and documents can be scanned for a small fee.

For more information, call 647-2472 or go online at bridgtonlibrary.org.

