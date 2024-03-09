This is how you know your high school has a strong hockey tradition. It counts its state championships by the dozens.

Lewiston is once again the premier boys’ hockey team in Maine, winning its 25th state crown with a 5-0 victory over Bangor for the Class A championship Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena.

It’s the first state title since 2020 for the Blue Devils, who finish the season 17-4. Playing in the state final for the first time, Bangor ends the season at 14-6-1.

Aizyk Laliberte notched a hat trick for Lewiston, with three power play goals, two coming in the third period when the Blue Devils broke open a close game.

Gabe Pomerleau made 21 saves for the shutout, including 11 stops in the third period.

The Blue Devils got on the board early, at 1:58 of the first period, when Hayden Brown scored with assists from Austin Landry and Andrew Theriault.

Lewiston took a 2-0 lead with a power play goal at 11:07 of the second period, when Laliberte knocked home a rebound of Cam Plourde’s shot.

While Bangor didn’t have many scoring chances of the first two periods, the Rams managed some strong opportunities. Pomerleau kept his team ahead early in the second period when he made a pad save on Chase Caron’s breakaway chance.



