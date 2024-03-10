Varsity Maine Girls’ Wrestler of the Year: Maddie Ripley, Oceanside The senior captured her second state championship while wrestling against boys, then won a title at the inaugural girls' New England championships.

Varsity Maine Boys’ Wrestler of the Year: Gavin Ripley, Oceanside A top competitor throughout his high school career who was overshadowed by his sister, Ripley dominated as a senior after a summer focused on improvement.