ALPINE

Keegan Lathrop, Cape Elizabeth senior: The latest in a long line of brothers with state titles to their credit, Lathrop won the Class B slalom championship and placed third in giant slalom. At the Eastern High School Championships in New Hampshire, he placed sixth in giant slalom. He plans to play lacrosse at the University of Delaware.

Quinn Maguire, Marshwood junior: Maguire swept the Class A slalom and giant slalom state titles, leading the way in all four runs. In the regular season he won eight of 10 races, posted the fastest run 16 times and was second-fastest in three others. He also won the SMAA giant slalom title and was Maine’s fifth overall qualifier for Easterns.

Landon Marquis, Camden Hills junior: Marquis finished second in the Class A giant slalom. He qualified fourth overall at the Maine Shootout and placed 17th in giant slalom at Easterns, third among skiers from Maine. (Poor weather forced cancellation of slalom). He also won the slalom and giant slalom at the KVAC championships and was named the conference’s Boys’ Skier of the Year.

Logan Schwartz, Cape Elizabeth senior: Schwartz was Class B runner-up in giant slalom and the top qualifier at Maine Shootout. That led to him winning the Easterns giant slalom title over a field of more than 100 skiers. He won Western Maine Conference titles in slalom and giant slalom. He also scored in three events to help Cape win the Class B swimming championship. He has accepted an appointment to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Kaden Theriault, Fort Kent senior: Theriault won the Class B giant slalom title and, after posting the fastest first run, managed eighth in slalom after missing a gate and hiking back uphill to help the Warriors win a team championship. He is the Aroostook County champion in slalom and giant slalom. He was Maine’s second qualifier for Easterns and, in the fall, won the Class C golf individual title.

NORDIC

George Ayer, Portland senior: Ayer was runner-up in the Class A freestyle, fourth in classical and third in freestyle pursuit to help the Bulldogs edge Brunswick by two points to place second overall behind host Mt. Blue. At the Eastern High School Championships, Ayer placed 63rd overall. In late January he was the top senior boy in the Maranacook Waves race.

Henri McCourt, Mt. Blue junior: McCourt successfully defended his Class A state titles in classical, freestyle and pursuit to help the Cougars win a third straight Nordic crown. At Easterns he placed sixth overall, a performance that included third in 7.5-kilometer classic and fifth in 5K freestyle, both tops among skiers from Maine. He also won KVAC freestyle, classical and pursuit titles.

Alden Reardon, Fort Kent sophomore: Reardon successfully defended his Class C state titles in classical, freestyle and pursuit to lead the Warriors to a second straight state championship. He placed 26th overall at Easterns, third among skiers from Maine, and was 15th in 5K classical. He was undefeated in Aroostook League competition and is a talented biathlete.

Wyatt Stevenson, Maranacook senior: Stevenson was the Class B runner-up in classical and freestyle pursuit. He finished third in freestyle. In the Mountain Valley Conference, he swept classical, freestyle and pursuit titles. He also won the Oxford Hills sprints and the Soft Seven at Titcomb Mountain, a 7K freestyle race. He plans to pursue biathlon at the University of Maine at Fort Kent.

Teo Steverlynck-Horne, Freeport senior: Steverlynck-Horne swept the Class B titles in classical, freestyle and pursuit to lead the Falcons to a second straight state title. His overall time of 26 minutes, 57.7 seconds was the fastest at states of any skier, regardless of class. He also won WMC titles in all three disciplines to cap a nearly perfect conference season. He plans to attend Dartmouth College.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Carl Theriault, Fort Kent: Although only four skiers contribute to a team score, Fort Kent nabbed the first five places in the Class C freestyle pursuit to easily capture the Class C Nordic state championship. What’s more, of the seven boys on his roster, Theriault said three of them also race Alpine (where Fort Kent won a Class B title) and two compete in biathlon. The Warriors also swept Nordic and Alpine titles for girls. Theriault started coaching in 1998 and is now seeing a second generation of skiers. “I coached their parents years back, so there’s a lot of support,” he said.

