Brooke Boone, Yarmouth senior: After an undefeated Western Maine Conference season, Boone won the Class B slalom and giant slalom state championships. She was Maine’s top qualifier for the Eastern High School Championships in New Hampshire, where she placed 11th in giant slalom. She plans to study biology at the University of Denver.

Riley Davis, Falmouth freshman: Davis placed third in giant slalom and seventh in slalom to help the Navigators repeat as Class A state champions. At the Maine Shootout she qualified third overall for Easterns, where she had the sixth-fastest initial run in giant slalom. In the SMAA championship meet she was runner-up in slalom and giant slalom.

Bridget Jacobsen, Falmouth sophomore: Jacobsen was runner-up in both slalom (after putting down the fastest initial run) and giant slalom to help Falmouth win its second straight Class A state title. She was Maine’s second qualifier for Easterns, where she placed 36th in giant slalom, third among Mainers. In the SMAA championship meet she placed third in slalom and giant slalom.

Hadley Prewitt, Marshwood senior: A three-time Varsity Maine All-State selection, Prewitt swept the slalom and giant slalom titles at the Class A state meet. She won each of her 10 races leading up to states, including the SMAA championship meet, and placed first in every run. She plans to attend the University of Connecticut in the fall and join its club ski team.

Bree Quimby, Rangeley Lakes senior: Quimby placed third in Class B giant slalom and was the state’s fourth overall qualifier for Easterns, at which she placed 28th in giant slalom and second among skiers from Maine. She was named Mountain Valley Conference Skier of the Year after winning the slalom title and finishing second in giant slalom.

Sylvia Harvey, Greely senior: Harvey swept the Class B freestyle, classical and pursuit state titles to lead the Rangers to their first Nordic team title since 2008. She also swept all three disciplines at the Western Maine Conference meet for a second straight year. She placed 15th in freestyle sprint at the Eastern High School Championships. She plans to study applied mathematics and statistics at William & Mary.

Maya Kellett, Mt. Blue junior: Kellett was runner-up in freestyle, classical and pursuit in Class A to help the Cougars win a fourth consecutive state championship. She placed 34th overall at Easterns, fourth among non-academy skiers from Maine. Her best finish was 16th in freestyle sprint. She was KVAC runner-up in both freestyle and classical pursuit.

Nora McCourt, Mt. Blue junior: McCourt won Class A championships in classical, freestyle and pursuit to help extend Mt. Blue’s title reign to a fourth straight season. At Easterns she was fifth overall (the top skier from Maine) after placing fifth in 5-kilometer freestyle, fifth in sprint and seventh in 7.5K classical. She won every discipline at the KVAC championship meet as well as the Sassi Memorial 5K classic over a field of 137.

Clara White, Orono sophomore: White won classical, freestyle and pursuit titles at the Class C state championships. She did likewise at the MVC Nordic championships. At Easterns in Holderness, New Hampshire, she placed 13th overall, second among non-academy skiers from Maine. She was 19th in 5K freestyle and sprint and 20th in 7.5K classical.

Maeve Woodruff, Brunswick senior: Woodruff placed third in classical and pursuit at the Class A state championships, where she placed sixth in freestyle. In the regular season she was undefeated in WMC races (Brunswick competed as a guest school). She also ran indoor track, winning KVAC Class A titles at 800 meters and the mile. She plans to enroll at Bowdoin College in the fall.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Steve DeAngelis, Maranacook: DeAngelis is stepping down from coaching duties after leading one of the state’s most successful Nordic programs for 41 years. The Black Bears have won state titles in a variety of disciplines under his leadership, with 26 overall championships, 26 in freestyle, 16 in classic and nine in relay. The National Federation of State High School Associations named him Coach of the Year for Boys’ Cross Country Skiing in 2018-19. “When you build a program for that long, you don’t want to leave it,” said DeAngelis, 69. “I still like it a lot but it’s important to give somebody else a shot.” One of his former skiers, Casey Spencer, will assume the coaching reins. Spencer also took over as physics teacher from DeAngelis, who retired from teaching in 2022.

