A Bridgton man was charged with murder Saturday in the November death of his partner, a 51-year-old woman.

Eric Knight, 48, was arrested in connection with the slaying of Benita Preo, also of Bridgton. Police said the two were in a relationship and shared a home together.

Maine State Police and Bridgton police responded on Nov. 25 to a suspicious death at 237 Pond Road in Bridgton. The death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

After a three-month investigation, a Cumberland County grand jury returned an indictment charging Knight with depraved indifference murder.

State police arrested Knight at the Pond Road home without incident Saturday, Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said. He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail and was being held on $500,000 bail.

Knight is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Cumberland County Superior Court.

Preo’s cause of death was not being released Saturday, Moss said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: