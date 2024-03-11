A Bridgton man accused of killing his partner last November pleaded not guilty to depraved indifference murder Monday afternoon.

Eric Knight, 48, spent only about five minutes in a Cumberland County Superior courtroom in Portland on Monday — just long enough to deny responsibility for the death of 51-year-old Benita Preo.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on a $500,000 bail.

Maine State Police and Bridgton police responded on Nov. 25 to a suspicious death at 237 Pond Road in Bridgton, where Knight and Preo lived together. The death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to state police.

Police did not immediately share news of Preo’s death with the public. State police spokesperson Shannon Moss said Monday that the department was busy at the time with its investigations into the Lewiston mass shooting and a spate of other homicides in November.

Police arrested Knight at his home Saturday after a Cumberland County grand jury returned an indictment charging him with depraved indifference murder.

Officials refused again Monday to release Preo’s cause of death and specific information about the case remains scarce. Police affidavits containing case details often become available after a defendant is arraigned — but no such document was immediately available Monday afternoon.

Knight has a lengthy criminal history involving several assault and domestic abuse convictions across Southern Maine, according to a criminal background check.

In 2022, he was sentenced to 35 days in jail after pleading guilty to domestic violence assault. The victim, who was not Preo, told police Knight had punched her in the face, hit her with a baseball bat and threatened to kill her, according to court documents.

