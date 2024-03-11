Whether you’ve read his memoir, had him as a teacher or are sporting one of his tattoos, you’re not going to want to miss our Maine Voices Live event with Phuc Tran.

Tran is the owner of Tsunami Tattoo in Portland and the author of the 2020 memoir “Sigh, Gone,” about his life as a Vietnamese refugee growing up in America.

He’s got a new book out for children (with illustrator Pete Oswald), called “Cranky,” about a construction crane who is in a lousy mood and is not interested in being cheered up by his friends.

Tran will read from “Cranky” and speak about his career as an artist, teacher and author in an appearance at One Longfellow Square on March 26, when he’ll be interviewed by Press Herald reporter Ray Routhier.

Maine Voices Live starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are $10. For more information, go to pressherald.com/mainevoiceslive.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »