You don’t have to limit indulging in Irish culture to St. Patrick’s Day. And you can do it on the cheap, five days a week.
Rí Rá, the Irish pub on Portland’s waterfront, has a happy hour from 3-5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, where you can get a 50% discount on short rib poutine, spinach and artichoke dip and chicken bites and wash it all down with $5 well drinks, $6 glasses of house wine and $6 Guinness drafts.
It’s one of dozens of food and drink deals happening around southern Maine. Find more at pressherald.com/happyhours.
