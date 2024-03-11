You don’t have to limit indulging in Irish culture to St. Patrick’s Day. And you can do it on the cheap, five days a week.

Rí Rá, the Irish pub on Portland’s waterfront, has a happy hour from 3-5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, where you can get a 50% discount on short rib poutine, spinach and artichoke dip and chicken bites and wash it all down with $5 well drinks, $6 glasses of house wine and $6 Guinness drafts.

It’s one of dozens of food and drink deals happening around southern Maine. Find more at pressherald.com/happyhours.

Related Check out our Happy Hour guide for southern Maine

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »