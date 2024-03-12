The trial of five fishermen accused of a multi-year scheme to sell unreported Atlantic herring and falsify fishing records ended Monday when the defendants all pleaded guilty to lesser offenses.

No sentencing date has been scheduled. The plea agreements call for a maximum sentence of a year in prison, a fine of up to $100,000, and up to one year of supervised release. The defendants, however, may end up with no jail time.

Fifty-nine counts against the five defendants were dismissed in exchange to the pleas on lesser charges.

The trial began last week in U.S. District Court in Portland and was expected to last nine days.

The five defendants who pleaded were Glenn Robbins, 76, of Eliot; Ethan Chase, 46, of Portsmouth, N.H.; Neil Herrick, 48, of Rockland; Stephen Little, 58, of Warren; Jason Parent, 51, of Owls Head; and Western Sea, Inc.

Robbins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to submit false information to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce concerning the catch and sale of Atlantic herring, and willfully delivering false information to the Secretary of the Treasury.

Advertisement

Chase, Herrick, Little and Parent all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to submit false information to the commerce secretary, and failing to pay income tax.

Other defendants had already pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

• Duston Reed, 41, of Waldoboro, and New Moon Fisheries waived indictment on Dec. 27 on a charge of unlawful purchasing of fish in interstate commerce (violating the Lacey Act). The maximum sentence for the offense is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

• Samuel Olson, 73, of Cushing, pleaded guilty Oct. 17 in U.S. District Court in Portland to one count of unlawfully purchasing fish through interstate commerce. The plea agreement reached between Olson and the U.S. Attorney’s Office calls for a prison sentence of no more than one year with probation of between 12 and 24 months and a fine of $9,500.

• Andrew Banow, 37, of Rockport, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to one count each of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and defrauding the Internal Revenue Service. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 1, 2024 in U.S. District Court in Portland.

• Glenn Lawrence, 70, of Owls Head, pleaded guilty Nov. 7, 2023 to one count of unlawfully purchasing fish through interstate commerce. As with Olson, the plea agreement reached with the U.S. Attorney’s Office calls for a prison sentence of no more than one year with probation of between 12 and 24 months and a fine of $9,500.

Advertisement

Lawrence is a commercial fisherman who operates the fishing vessel Double Eagle. Paperwork filed in court states that the Marine Patrol witnessed the Double Eagle coming alongside the Western Sea at the Rockland Fish Pier and transfer herring from the Western Sea to the Double Eagle which then left and sold the herring at a dealer.

Paperwork filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office contends that between June 2016 through September 2019, the Western Sea — a 100-foot fishing vessel that operates out of Rockland and owned by Robbins — made more than 80 trips to catch herring and under-reported the amount that was caught.

The crew would sell the herring to dealers who also underreported how much they had received. The crew members were paid in cash for the amount of catch above what should have been caught as a way to deceive state and federal fishing regulators (NOAA) as well as the Internal Revenue Service, according to federal prosecutors.

NOAA notes it relies upon accurate catch reports to set policies designed to ensure a sustainable fishery.

Herring is used for bait by the lobster industry.

The maximum sentence if the defendants are convicted is five years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and twice the gross gain from the scheme.

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement and the Maine Marine Patrol investigated the case.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: