A South Portland teen accused of planning a school shooting will be tried in juvenile court.

Prosecutors had hoped to move their case against Tristan Hamilton, 17, to adult court. Hamilton is facing one count of criminal solicitation for murder for allegedly planning a shooting at South Portland High School. The judge announced the decision Tuesday afternoon after hearing two days of evidence and testimony about the teen’s alleged behavior – burning Pride flags and setting off Molotov cocktails – and his apparent white supremacist beliefs.

The hearings only set out to determine whether Hamilton would be tried as an adult. The judge stressed to the courtroom that it was not a final fact-finding trial.

Hamilton was arrested in April following a SWAT raid at his home, where police found Hamilton had weighted body armor, Nazi flags, odes to the Columbine gunmen and access to several firearms. Police told the judge last week that officers found a black-and-white composition notebook in Hamilton’s car that contained doodled references the teen made to “Doom,” a first-person shooter video game from the 1990s that Stearns said the Columbine shooters played.

Prosecutors presented dozens of pictures police took from the notebook in which Hamilton had drawn stick figures shooting each other, and one of what the detective believed was a lynching. There were several dark and disturbing messages scribbled in capital letters throughout the notebook: “Take back our future.” “Kill them all.” “No mercy.”

Throughout Hamilton’s bedroom, police found several flags and posters with Nazi symbols and other white supremacist phrases that they also saw in online groups they said Hamilton was a part of.

Mark Peltier, Hamilton’s defense attorney, told the court last week that whether or not Hamilton had items displaying offensive or hateful views “isn’t the crime.” He said the state did not have enough evidence to justify a solicitation charge.

Hamilton has not been allowed onto the South Portland high school campus since his arrest and he’s been barred from social media use. He has been under house arrest and 24-hour adult supervision since December, when police learned he was still exchanging messages with other members of an online neo-Nazi chatroom.

Prosecutors have since agreed to keep a separate arson charge in juvenile court and dismissed a misdemeanor-level terrorizing charge.

