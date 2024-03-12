PHIPPSBURG – Barbara M. Clark, 91, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, died peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick, Maine.

She was born on May 12, 1932 in Rome, N.Y., the daughter of the deceased Agnes and Louis Moneta and sister of Kathleen Coccia, who resides in Marcellus, NY. Barbara was educated at The Academy of Holy Names in Rome, NY. Barbara and her husband Roy, who survives her, moved to Maine after his retirement and easily made many friends there.

Barbara lived an active life. She could often be found on the beach searching for sand dollars, on the courts playing tennis, on the water fishing from their boat, in her garden digging weeds, and at Sebasco Harbor Resort where she loved playing golf. Barbara retired as a trustee for the Phippsburg Cemetery Association. She was also an active member in the Bath Garden Club.

Barbara is survived by her daughter Brenda Heintz of Clinton, NY; and her children David, Andrea and Nicholas; a daughter Sallyann Sloane of Pahrump, Nev. and her children Tyler and TJ; as well as many great-grandchildren.

At the family’s request there will be no calling hours. Burial will take place at a future date determined by the family.

