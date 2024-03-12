BATH – Joseph Irving Haines, 88, of Bath, died of complications from dementia on March 2, 2024.

A lifelong Bath resident, Joe was born on Feb. 28, 1936. He was raised by Rose (Pinkham) Hut and Stanley Hut, and from a young age, Joe was active in the Bath community: he always knew everyone in the neighborhood, looked after the elderly, and worked at the local YMCA.

After high school, Joe worked for the state of Maine before working for the Bath Iron Works as an electrician for many years.

Joe married June (Cummings) Haines on a spring-like February day in 1960. They were a great team, raising their daughter, Jamie, first on Middle Street, and then in a house that Joe and June built in North Bath. Joe was a devoted father, husband, and friend, and Jamie fondly remembers camping trips across the state of Maine as a child.

Joe and June were excited to become grandparents. They were active in their grandchildren’s lives; Joe taught them how to swim, fostered a love of gardening, and he and June always took their grandchildren on trips in the summer. He was a master of skipping rocks on Merrymeeting Bay, and an avid card player with his whole family.

Along with his family, Joe continued to foster strong friendships and connections throughout his life. Just about every morning, Joe would meet his friends at Dunkin’ Donuts for a coffee and to catch up- he was such a regular that the Dunkin’ staff even brought him a birthday cake!

Joe was consistently generous with his time; he always called on elderly neighbors to make sure they were okay, and each Thanksgiving Joe and Jamie would hop into Joe’s truck to deliver June’s baked goods to Joe’s friends and to elderly neighbors in and around Bath.

Beyond family and friends, Joe had two other passions: gardening and animals. Joe was known for his large garden, especially his garlic and pumpkins. He was also known for the many animals he raised over the years, from a mean pig named Oscar to Thanksgiving turkeys. In particular, Joe loved Weimaraners and raised many over the years. Joe had a deep understanding of the natural world, and was a go-to person for advice regarding gardening help, animal care, or to answer questions about the Bath area.

Joe always had a sense of humor and a story to share, and we will miss his anecdotes, knowledge, and caring personality. Even when he was really sick, he would always ask, “How are you doing?” When we would reply, “I’m good, how are you?,” he would say in response, “I’m talking to you, so I must be good!” Or, “All that matters is that you’re doing alright.” Those responses are reflective of his caring nature as a whole, and will miss him every day.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Rose (Pinkham) Hut and Stanley Hut; and his siblings Lura, James, and Orinton; and is survived by his wife, June; their daughter, Jamie, son-in-law Dan, granddaughter Corinne, grandson-in-law Evan, granddaughter Rebecca, grandson-in-law Jacob, grandson Cameron, and his great-granddaughter, Lindsay.

Joe requested no services. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, we know Joe would want you to make fond memories with your friends and family.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous