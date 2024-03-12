YARMOUTH – Nancy J. Vining, 64, passed away after a long illness on March 3, 2024. She was born April 2, 1959. in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of William and Gloria (Jones) Crampton.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Bradford Vining; her children, Jason Sullivan and Miranda Vining; her grandson, Jebediah Sullivan; her sister, Sandra McNally and her husband Brian; along with several friends and relatives. She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Joyce Lynn Crampton.

Nancy was a fighter. Despite numerous health setbacks throughout her entire life, she never gave up. During one setback she saw a glimpse of heaven. She described how beautiful it was and how she didn’t want to leave.

Services will be announced at a later date.

