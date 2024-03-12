A local group called Maine Jews for Palestine is urging the State Theatre to cancel a concert by the reggae singer and rapper Matisyahu.

The Jewish American musician is scheduled to play in Portland on Wednesday evening. In a press release, organizers from Maine Jews for Palestine said people have sent more than 250 letters asking the venue to cancel the show in light of Matisyahu’s support for Israel during the ongoing war in Gaza.

The group said on Tuesday that it plans to protest outside the concert if it does go on as scheduled. Venues in New Mexico, Arizona and Chicago have canceled concerts in advance of similar protests, while others have gone on as planned.

A spokesperson for the State Theatre did not immediately respond to an email or a voicemail Tuesday afternoon.

