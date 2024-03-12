Stonehedge — a campsite, wedding venue and outdoor concert space in Gray — appeared to burn down Tuesday afternoon.

Sam Pfeifle said he and his son were playing in their yard when he noticed smoke coming from down the street at around 4:15. After he watched several fire engines tear down West Gray Road, he followed the smoke about four houses down the street until he saw the performance space, an open, barn-like structure, engulfed in flames.

“They must have been 60, 70 feet in the air,” he said.

Pfeifle said he watched the structure collapse.

Very sad day in Gray right now. Popular music venue Stonehedge completely engulfed in flames. Avoid Route 202 near the Gray/Windham line. Will take a loooong time to deal with. pic.twitter.com/Im2M6byjB2 — Sam Pfeifle (@SamPfeifle) March 12, 2024

The home on the property did not appear to be burning, and it appeared fire fighters had contained the flames, Pfeifle said. He said he did not think anyone had been hurt.

West Gray Road was closed between Route 202 in Windham and Lawrence Road in Gray while crews work to put out the fire, according to the Cumberland County communications center.

Attempts to reach the property owners by phone on Tuesday afternoon were not immediately successful.

A dispatcher said no one from the Gray fire department was immediately available to answer questions about the blaze.

This story will be updated.

