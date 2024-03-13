The Scarborough Board of Education is seeking input from staff and school and community members as they search for a new superintendent.

Residents will be asked at two listening sessions, Thursday, March 28, and Monday, April 1, both at 6 p.m. on Zoom, to discuss the qualities and characteristics they’d like to see in the town’s next superintendent.

Superintendent Geoff Bruno will vacate the position on June 30, and the board hopes to hire his replacement by early May.

The school department is being assisted by the Maine School Management Association with its search. Steve Bailey of MSMA will host the sessions.

Links to the Zoom meetings are posted on the town’s website, scarboroughmaine.org, and on the school’s calendar on the school department’s website, scarboroughschools.org.

