South Portland’s Landcare Management Advisory Committee would like to hear from residents about landscaping practices.

The city’s landcare management ordinance regulates pesticides and fertilizers, and the committee wants to know what residents know and think about it. Responses to a survey will help the committee and city evaluate the ordinance and plan next steps.

For the survey and more information, go to southportland.gov/civicalerts.

