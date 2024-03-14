RSU 5 is well into the process of developing a budget for the 2024-25 school year that will allow us to continue to provide a high quality education and move our district forward, while at the same time being fiscally responsible to the taxpayer. The RSU 5 Board of Directors have been presented with the initial budget requests from each school and department and will begin their thoughtful deliberations throughout the month of March.

There will be several opportunities in the upcoming months for the public to provide feedback regarding the fiscal year 2025 budget. On Wednesdays March 20 and 27, the Board of Directors will solicit public input for the budget as they continue their deliberations. Question-and-answer sessions are scheduled in Pownal on April 10, Durham on April 24 and Freeport on May 8 at 6 p.m. The process will culminate in our annual budget meeting of all three towns on May 15 at Freeport High School prior to the June 11 budget validation referendum in each town. Go to the RSU 5 website at rsu5.org/budget/fy25 for more information regarding location and times. This website is updated regularly as more information becomes available.

RSU 5 is rich with a wonderful community of students and parents, excellent teaching and support staff, outstanding educational leaders and strong community support. I believe our students have a bright future and that our district will fulfill its mission “to inspire and support every learner by challenging minds, building character, sparking creativity and nurturing passions.” I am incredibly thankful for your continued support of RSU 5, our students, our programs and our staff.

