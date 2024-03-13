I am 90 years old and a native Mainer. I was a college student in Boston in 1952 when there was a huge rally at Boston Garden for Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, running for president. It was a thrilling experience; I could not wait to register as a Republican and vote for Eisenhower. That was then.
I was a youngster during World War II but I remember a monster spewing hideous words and deeds. In our midst today is another monster, spewing hideous words and deeds to be done: Donald Trump. America must wake up before this monster destroys our beloved country.
Today, I am ashamed to say that I am a registered Republican. I no longer vote as such.
Marilyn McMahon
Harpswell
