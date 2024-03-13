Would you please stop printing pictures of Robert Card?
There is nothing worse than getting my paper out of the delivery box, sitting with my coffee and seeing him stare back at me from the front page. It feels like ripping the bandage off a wound — over and over and over.
Jo-Ann Bertrand
Biddeford
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.