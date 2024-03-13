Would you please stop printing pictures of Robert Card?

There is nothing worse than getting my paper out of the delivery box, sitting with my coffee and seeing him stare back at me from the front page. It feels like ripping the bandage off a wound — over and over and over.

Jo-Ann Bertrand
Biddeford

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles