A fact that is frequently overlooked in discussions of gun violence is that 89% of deaths by gun in Maine are suicides, and more than half of suicide deaths in Maine are by gun. The reason so many deaths are by gun is because attempts by gun are lethal 85% of the time, compared, for instance, with attempts by drug overdose, which are only lethal 3 to 5% of the time.

Impulsiveness plays a part in many suicide attempts. In one study, 70% of people who survived serious suicide attempts said that the time between when they thought of suicide and when they attempted it was less than one hour, and 24% said it was less than five minutes. In that brief time, if a gun is available it will be used, and when you use a gun, there is no chance for second thoughts.

This impulsivity is why it is vital to legislate a waiting period, such as 72 hours, before a gun can be purchased. It allows a cooling-off period, time to have second thoughts and change one’s mind before acting. And it doesn’t interfere with Second Amendment rights. We still get to have our gun; we just have to wait a few days to get it. But those few days may mean the difference between life and death.

David Moltz

Portland

