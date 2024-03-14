As a registered Democrat who votes 100% Republican, I’m trying to figure out what motto works best for President Joe Biden: “Don’t Do As Democrats Do, Do As Democrats Tell You To” is one of my favorites.

Since day one, Biden has said “the country was like this when I got here” and “it’s all Trump’s fault.” The problem is that while Democrats claim to know the problem for everything, they have no solution for anything — except to say that everything is Trump’s fault.

If Biden is the best the Democrats have to offer, we are in big trouble. We are the laughing stock of the world right now.

Biden can’t read a teleprompter, he can’t speak well and he looks completely lost on a daily basis. He’s the perfect puppet for the Democrats, who are pulling his strings and telling him exactly what he can and can’t do. Democrats seem to think that Americans have long-term memory loss, like their fearless leader, and that we’ve forgotten everything they’ve done. We haven’t forgotten.

Leon Tsomides

Old Orchard Beach

