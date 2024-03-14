The recent decision by the United States Supreme Court to hear oral arguments related to former President Donald J. Trump’s presidential immunity claim is cause for great concern. It appears that the court does not take seriously the threat to the United States rule of law posed by the continued delays generated by Mr. Trump’s legal team.

I suggest that Sen. Angus King introduce a resolution in the U.S. Senate to request that the Supreme Court cancel its scheduled summer recess, beginning in July, to address the many and varied Trump-related challenges and appeals either already at the court or heading its way. Only then can the court demonstrate its recognition of the dangers posed to our country’s rule of law by not addressing Mr. Trump’s alleged criminal conduct before this November’s presidential election.

Terrance Reimer

Bridgton

