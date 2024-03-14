The Hill Arts Project has so many good things planned for the community. A new mid-sized performance space and working to expand after-school programs are terrific ideas. But The Good Theater is a Portland institution that has been providing excellent theater experiences for their audiences, whether that audience is from Portland, Kennebunk, Arundel, Saco, Falmouth or Sanford.

How can we get the Portland government officials to reverse their decision and allow performances at the new venue and at The Parish Hall at the same time? Would a local high school or middle school have a theater they would be willing to rent to The Good Theater? If the city government doesn’t change its mind, what will happen to the local actors who perform at The Good Theater? What will happen to the restaurants that serve The Good Theater audience after the productions?

The dedicated audience of The Good Theater will certainly miss out on many fine productions. Yes, we have The Portland Stage, but The Good Theater offers very good theater at very reasonable prices. Let’s put our heads together and find a solution to this vexing problem.

Barbara Levine

Kennebunk

