BRUNSWICK – Andrea M. Clavin, 89, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2024 in Brunswick. She was born Feb. 23, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pa. to Joseph and Mercedes Stubenbort. She grew up in Castle Shannon and Dormont, Pa. and graduated from St Justin’s High School in 1953.

In 1963 she married the love of her life, Raymond Clavin. They moved to Brunswick in 1967 following his posting to the Naval Air Station. Loving the area, they decided to stay and raise their five children.

Andrea worked as a clerk with civil service, retiring in 1996. Her Catholic faith brought her strength and comfort. An excellent cook, her specialties included spaghetti and potato salad. She loved to travel especially to see family and friends. She also enjoyed playing the slots in Foxwoods and Atlantic City. She loved dogs, was a Red Sox fan, and liked mystery novels.

Andrea was predeceased by her husband Raymond; daughter Laurie, son Terry; brothers Joseph and Paul, and her sister Marsha. Missing her dearly are her daughters Melanie Hellwig of Keansburg, NJ, Brenda of Maine, her son Heath Clavin and his wife Rachael of Brunswick; her sister Dolores McMahon of Norfolk, Va., as well as nine grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.

A Catholic funeral will be held at St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brunswick on Friday March 15 at 11 a.m.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.StetsonsFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

any Catholic or animal charity of your choice

