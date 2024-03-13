Fisher, Carl DaCosta 86, of Gardiner, March 3. Service 2 p.m., May 4, Christ Episcopal Church, Gardiner. Arrangements, Staples Funeral Home Gardiner.
Fisher, Carl DaCosta 86, of Gardiner, March 3. Service 2 p.m., May 4, Christ Episcopal Church, Gardiner. Arrangements, Staples Funeral Home Gardiner.
