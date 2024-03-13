SOUTH PORTLAND – “Charlie” or “Chuck” as he was known, was born in Barberton, Ohio, the youngest of nine children, to James McGuinness and Walburga Waltz McGuinness. He graduated from Arch Bishop Hoban High School, and then joined the Army National Guard where he served for eight years. While in the National Guard, he worked as a patent draftsman and had the honor to help draft a design for the parachute used by NASA for returning space capsules. He later graduated at the top of his class from McKim Technical Institute.

Chuck then spent most of his career as the Maintenance Supervisor in elderly affordable housing. After retiring, he returned to his love of drawing, especially in acrylics and pastels, making birthday cards, sketches, and beautiful portraits for his loved ones.

During his time in technical school, he met the girl of his dreams, Helen Marie Weiand, and they married in April 1967. They were married for 56 years. Together they had two daughters, Erin McGuinness Hayes (Matt) of Issaquah Wash., and Allison McGuinness Layton (Mike) of Cumberland.

Besides his wife and daughters, Chuck is survived by his grandchildren Logan Hayes, Stella Hayes, Lily Layton, and Nora Layton. Chuck also leaves behind sisters-in-law Angie McGuinness and Elvy McGuinness, Audrey Weiand, Christine Rudd and her husband Paul, Diane Weiand, and brothers-in-law Mark Minser and Paul Memmer. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Chuck was predeceased by his parents; brothers Tom, Bob, Ed, Paul, Joe, and Leo, and sisters Rita and Marie.

Visiting hours will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in South Portland on Friday, March 15 at 9 a.m. and memorial service at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements by Hobbs Funeral Home. Online Condolences can be made at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Our family would especially like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their kindness and care, so in lieu of flowers, those wishing to, may make a memorial contribution to either of those agencies or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

