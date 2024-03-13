Ellery, Raymond Leo 87, of Old Orchard Beach, March 7, at home. Private service 11 a.m., March 15, Holy Family Cemetery, Rockland
Ellery, Raymond Leo 87, of Old Orchard Beach, March 7, at home. Private service 11 a.m., March 15, Holy Family Cemetery, Rockland
