WESTBROOK – Robert M. Hunter, 79, passed away at Springbrook Center in Westbrook surrounded by his family on March 8, 2024, from complications arising from vascular dementia.

Bob was born in Houlton on Jan. 31, 1945, to Victor and Mildred (Wright) Hunter. He graduated from Houlton High School in 1963 and attended McIntosh College in New Hampshire on a baseball scholarship. He also served in the Coast Guard. He married Deborah A. Freeman in 1966, and together they settled in Westbrook and raised their family.

Bob was a natural athlete and excelled at many sports, including baseball, basketball, and racquetball. He was also an avid golfer. He spent his career as an HVAC technician, working for A.F. Briggs Co., and then for Mercy Hospital in Portland for 27 years, until he retired in 2010.

Bob was a devoted Dad to his two daughters, Kelly and Robyn; and a doting Papa to his granddaughters, Brooke and Cassandra. He had a great sense of humor, and even after his health declined, he kept his quick wit.

Bob was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Judith Castora; and his granddaughter, Brooke Sierra Trombley.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Deborah F. Hunter, of Westbrook; his daughters Kelly Morrell (Anthony) of Auburn and Robyn Trombley (Wayne) of Portland; and his granddaughter, Cassandra Trombley of Portland.

The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Springbrook Center for their care and attentiveness to Bob during his stay.

In keeping with Bob’s wishes, no service will be held.

