Garden Project meeting

An informational session on the Gorham Garden Project will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Recreation Department at 75 South St.

The Gorham Village Alliance is sponsoring the meeting for gardeners interested in creating gardens in public spaces.

CMP tree work

Central Maine Power announced that its contractors are conducting tree work in Gorham through June.

“Tree care is an important part of Central Maine Power’s efforts to delivering reliable electricity service in the Gorham community and throughout Maine,” an announcement said.

For more information regarding CMP’s Tree Care Program, go to cmpco.com/outages/weareready/treecare.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on March 20, 1974, that the Annie Louise Cary Music Club was to meet with Helen Dubbs on Church Street. Assistant hostesses were to be Priscilla Rines, Mary Peabody and Marjorie Ames.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on March 7 that the U.S. public debt was $34,461,406,559,733.48.

