BRUNSWICK – Bert Smith III, 77, passed away on March 9, 2024. He was born in Tampa, Fla. in a cab while in route to the hospital. He was a son of the late Arline Sue (Wilson) and Bert Smith Jr. on Dec. 8, 1946.

Bert grew up and attended schools in Brunswick. He loved to lobster in the summer with his uncle Hubert, was a clammer, mechanic and body repairman. Bert enjoyed seabass fishing and gardening. He served for two years in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.

Bert is survived by his two sons, Bert Smith Jr. and Dylon Smith of Brunswick. He is also survived by his three sisters, Barbara Douglas of Bowdoin, Mary Jane Hanscom of Freeport and Anne Cunningham of Brunswick.

Bert was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Barton Herald Smith.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net

