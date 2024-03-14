BOWDOINHAM – Donald G. Stanley, born on Nov. 4, 1958, bid farewell to this world on March 3, 2024, after a courageous battle with ALS.

He leaves behind a vast and loving family, including children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, and nephews, who will forever cherish his memory.

Donald’s congenial personality and unwavering readiness to lend a helping hand endeared him to all who crossed his path. His presence will be deeply missed, but his legacy of kindness and generosity will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

A celebration of life for Donnie will be held on April 6 at 12 p.m. at the Acacia Lodge in Durham.