Westbrook police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening on Cumberland Street.

The shooting was reported at 8:12 p.m. at 290 Cumberland St., a multi-unit building near the intersection with Bridge Street. Officers found evidence of a shooting at the scene, but there were no reported injuries, police said.

Police said investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public.

No other details about the circumstances of the shooting were immediately released.

Cumberland Street was closed for several hours while police gathered evidence.

