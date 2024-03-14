AUGUSTA — A Skowhegan man who smashed his brand-new pickup truck through a gate in December 2022 after driving onto the tarmac at Augusta State Airport pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal mischief and was sentenced to 10 days in jail and ordered to pay more than $18,000 in restitution to the city for the damage he caused.

Corey Adams, 29, drove a 2023 Toyota Tundra pickup truck police say he had just bought that day onto the airfield at the airport. Adams crashed the truck through one of the airport’s metal gates that enters onto Old Winthrop Road after an airport worker approached the truck. The impact leveled the gate.

He was arrested by Augusta Police shortly thereafter and charged with two counts of aggravated criminal mischief, operating a vehicle without a license, criminal trespass, driving to endanger and violation of probation, according to Kevin Lully, interim chief of the Augusta Police Department.

Before his arrest near the airport, Adams crashed his vehicle at the Arby’s restaurant at 219 Western Ave., apparently striking an object in the parking lot with his truck. Police received reports of a possible hit-and-run crash at the fast-food restaurant, which is located at the foot of the hill below the airport.

As Augusta police responded to the area of Western Avenue and Meadow Road for that call, Adams drove to the airport, which is owned by the state of Maine and managed and operated by the city of Augusta.

Police and prosecutor Tyler LeClair, an assistant district attorney, said Adams had previously damaged his own truck, appearing to have drilled many holes into the truck’s sheet metal. LeClair said Adams told police he was trying to investigate “technology” in the truck that may have been used to track his movements.

Advertisement

Adams pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal mischief, with other charges against him dismissed.

Adams’ attorney, John Pelletier, said in court Wednesday that Adams, who underwent a psychological evaluation, was clearly suffering from a significant mental illness at the time. He said Adams could have pleaded not criminally responsible in the case but chose not to, and instead pleaded guilty.

Pelletier said Adams checked into Acadia Hospital for treatment as soon as he was released from jail, when he was still suffering symptoms. He received treatment and is now on medication, has an apartment and is employed and supporting himself.

“We investigated (pleading) not criminally responsible but Mr. Adams has chosen not to go that way and is taking responsibility,” Pelletier said.

Part of Adams’ sentence is to pay $18,585 to the city for damaging the gate, and $450 for breaking a window in a police cruiser which police say he head-butted while in custody. Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy said Adams wouldn’t be required to pay the full amount of restitution if it is determined his insurance would cover some of that.

Pelletier said Adams could pay $50 a month toward restitution, acknowledging it would take a long time to pay the full amount.

Adams was sentenced to three years behind bars with all but 10 days of that suspended — time he already served after his arrest — and two years’ probation. If he complies with the terms of his probation he’ll have to serve only the 10 days he has served already. If he does not, he could have to serve the whole three-year term.

John Guimond, airport manager, said at the time of the incident no airplanes were taking off or landing when Adams entered the airport, and no flights were delayed because of the incident.

He said he had never seen anything like the incident in his 18 years at the airport.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: