A Portland man is facing multiple charges, including operating under the influence, after allegedly crashing his truck into multiple vehicles Thursday night in South Portland and running away from the scene.

Police say 30-year-old Taylor Graffam hit three cars, light poles and a bus stop shelter in the area of 576 Main St. around 9:30 p.m., leaving debris strewn over an entire block and causing thousands of dollars in property damage.

One passenger who was trapped inside a car was extricated by South Portland Fire Rescue and taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, South Portland police said.

The vehicles, light poles and bus stop were all heavily damaged, police said.

Graffam was later found by South Portland officers with help from Portland police K9s. He was treated for minor injuries at the hospital, according to police.

He was charged with operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless conduct and aggravated criminal mischief. Police say he may face additional charges as the investigation continues.

