The Office of the Maine Attorney General has determined that police were justified in shooting a Rumford man who emerged from his van with a rifle and body armor after a SWAT team surrounded him and attempted to place him under arrest last September.

Police killed Shay McKenna, 28, at the remote Rangeley Plantation grove where he was camping on Sept. 13 after he allegedly ignored officers’ orders that he come out unarmed. According to the AG’s findings, police fired twice because after he exited the van holding an AR-15-style rifle, they saw him “scanning the woodline, appearing to hunt for people.”

Police have said there is no body cam or dashcam footage depicting the shooting. The document released Friday references drone camera footage, which has not yet been released to the public.

McKenna had been facing a pending manslaughter charge after he fatally shot his younger brother Drew the previous December. His family said the shooting was the result of a tragic accident – an account the state did not dispute.

Police initially began looking for McKenna because he missed a court date. Prosecutors agreed to revoke that arrest warrant after McKenna’s lawyer realized he had failed to notify his client of the court date, but by then police had already found evidence that McKenna had a gun at his campsite – a violation of his release conditions.

A tactical team of 10 officers surrounded McKenna’s campsite, according to the AG’s report. Officers identified themselves as police over a public system, and the SWAT vehicle activated its sirens.

Police also found several ammo magazines, a large knife, and “military grade” glow sticks, on McKenna’s body, the report states.

McKenna’s lawyer and family criticized police after the shooting for escalating the situation rather than attempting to peacefully contact McKenna through his loved ones. They noted his lack of a criminal record, other than the manslaughter that appeared to be an accident.

McKenna’s mother Laurie told the Press Herald last fall that while she didn’t believe her son ever threatened police, she expected the AG’s office would find the shooting justified – as it has every police-involved shooting in at least the past 30 years.

