Federal environmental officials announced Friday their selection of a 2-million acre site off the coasts of Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire for an offshore floating wind project.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said the site, about 23 miles to 92 miles off the coast, is 80% smaller than its initially planned wind energy area after consulting with tribes, local residents, the fishing community and others.

The new area avoids conflicts with lobster fishing, North Atlantic right whale habitat and other fishing areas and habitats and seeks to avoid most of the historical and present-day fishing grounds of the tribes, the agency said.

A group of fishing interests, labor unions and environmental organizations that sought a compromise in selecting the area said in October they scored a victory with the BOEM’s exclusion of nearly an entire fishing ground called Lobster Management Area 1.

The Biden administration has set a goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030 and 15 gigawatts of floating offshore wind energy capacity by 2035. The final wind energy area has the potential to support generation of 32 gigawatts of zero carbon energy, surpassing current state goals of 10 gigawatts for Massachusetts and 3 gigawatts for Maine from offshore wind energy, BOEM said.

A power plant with a capacity of 1 gigawatt could power approximately 876,000 households for one year if they collectively use 10,000 kWh each, a typical amount, assuming the plant operates continuously during the year, according to the Carbon Collective, an energy investment adviser.

BOEM said it will publish a notice Monday in the Federal Register announcing its intent to prepare an environmental assessment of potential impacts from offshore wind leasing activities in the wind energy area. The notice will begin a 30-day public comment period.

The agency said it used an ecosystem-based ocean planning model designed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that uses data on Gulf of Maine natural resources, ocean industries such as fisheries and energy production to identify areas with high wind energy resource potential and fewer potential impacts to other ocean users and sensitive environmental resources.

Since 2021, the Department of the Interior has approved the first six commercial-scale offshore wind energy projects in the U.S. BOEM has held four offshore wind lease auctions, which have brought in nearly $5.5 billion in high bids.

Gov. Janet Mills announced last month the state’s selection of Sears Island in Penobscot Bay as its preferred site for the new hub for Maine’s floating offshore wind power industry. The site will be used to assemble turbines and other components that will be shipped to the Gulf of Maine.

The first commercial-scale offshore wind farm opened Thursday, with a 12-turbine operation 35 miles east of Montauk Point, New York.

