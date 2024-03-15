Nickerson, Louise (Veilleux) 83, of Westbrook, March 4. Celebration of life 1-4 p.m., March 16, Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland
Nickerson, Louise (Veilleux) 83, of Westbrook, March 4. Celebration of life 1-4 p.m., March 16, Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland
