GEORGETOWN – Rosemary Hentz passed away peacefully in her home on March 4, 2024, holding the hand of her loving husband of 55 years, Jon Hentz.

Rosemary celebrated her birthday on Sept. 1 (every year). She was born in the heart of the orange groves of Miami, Fla., and married the love of her life, Jon Hentz, on March 27, 1969.

She was an EMT for the Georgetown Fire Department for 36-plus years. During that time, she also became crew chief of the ambulance. She served as an Ombudsman in the navy while supporting her husband in his naval career. She owned her own business, Balloons n’ Stuff, in Georgetown with her friend Cheryl. Rosemary was also a special education teacher at Dike Newell Elementary for several years. Throughout her life, she was an ardent volunteer for many causes, including hospice care.

Rosemary and her family lived all across the United States, including in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Florida, California, Hawaii, and Maine. She was rarely found without a book in her hand and read across all genres. She was a crossword enthusiast, known for completing her puzzles in pen. Her canine companions were dear to her, especially her Basenjis.

She was a great appreciator of art and a prolific textile artist. Her vibrant creations included basket-weaving, rug-making, and embroidery. She was also an accomplished ballet dancer who taught dance for many years, including teaching ballet to the Oakland Raiders.

Her legacy lives on through her children, Gene and Marcia, Jana and Gary, Jon and Sarie, and Heidi; her grandchildren, Maegen and Fred, Tyler and Christina, Damon and Monica, Angelique and Cait, Ayla and Robert, and Carly; her great-grandchildren, David, Aubrey and Tyler, Isis, Garrett, Charlotte, Bailey, Brook, Amelia, Cooper, and baby girl Percy; great-great-grandchildren, Drake, James, and Asher; and grand-dogs Gunner, Toby, Linda, and Beauregard.

Rosemary will be remembered for marching to the beat of her own drum, her fervor for life, and her altruistic spirit. Her departure is grieved by many, including family, friends, and countless others who loved her and whose lives she touched within her wide network of community.

Her celebration of life will be held at the Georgetown Community Center on April 13 at 1 p.m.

