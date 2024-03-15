Westbrook police have arrested two people after a shooting on Cumberland Street Wednesday night.

Willie Banks, 41, of Westbrook, and Nadira Thomas, 27, of Casco, were arrested in connection with the shooting, Westbrook police said Friday.

The shooting was reported at 8:12 p.m. at 290 Cumberland St., a multi-unit building near the intersection with Bridge Street. Officers found evidence of a shooting at the scene, but there were no reported injuries, police said.

Related Westbrook police investigate shooting on Cumberland Street

One bullet hit a neighboring residence, they said.

Banks was arrested that night and charged with aggravated reckless conduct and illegal possession of a firearm. Thomas was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces charges of reckless conduct, domestic violence, aggravated criminal trespass and illegal possession of a firearm.

Westbrook police said the investigation is still open and additional charges are expected.

Related Headlines Westbrook police investigate shooting on Cumberland Street

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: