Why do we need an assault weapons ban in Maine? Handguns are for protection. Hunting rifles are for hunting. Both are useful tools and welcome in Maine. Assault weapons have one and only one purpose. They are designed to kill people. Many people. Quickly and efficiently. When placed in the hands of an angry person, these weapons put our Maine citizens at risk of losing their lives individually or among many others.

Let’s at least ban the sale of new assault weapons to not add to a growing number already in existence.

Stan Lourie

Old Orchard Beach

