Why do we need an assault weapons ban in Maine? Handguns are for protection. Hunting rifles are for hunting. Both are useful tools and welcome in Maine. Assault weapons have one and only one purpose. They are designed to kill people. Many people. Quickly and efficiently. When placed in the hands of an angry person, these weapons put our Maine citizens at risk of losing their lives individually or among many others.
Let’s at least ban the sale of new assault weapons to not add to a growing number already in existence.
Stan Lourie
Old Orchard Beach
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.