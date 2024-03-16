I stayed up past my normal bedtime to watch Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech. He fluffed a few lines, as always. This likely has nothing to do with his age, as the MAGA camp likes to claim, but is a function of the childhood stutter he has succeeded in managing. Thirty minutes of internet research on “Biden’s stutter” will fill all but the pathologically hostile with admiration for what Biden has achieved.

Biden spoke with clarity and in detail for an hour and a half without once appearing to look at his written notes. This was a phenomenal performance for someone of any age. Other than for those who refuse to acknowledge the evidence in front of their eyes, it should put to rest any discussion of Biden’s mental sharpness or leadership capabilities.

I especially liked watching Kamala Harris and Mike Johnson sitting behind Biden. Kamala was relaxed and evidently loving the show (it was a joy to watch her), while Johnson was struggling uncomfortably to figure out what kind of expression he should fix on his face. It reflected the MAGA difficulty of dealing with a clearly articulated program that benefits the vast majority of Americans in contrast to the lack of policies and tear-down-the-house approach of today’s Republican Party.

I went to bed with a sense of optimism that we will be able to withstand and reverse the destructive MAGA assault on so much that so many of us hold dear.

Nigel Calder

Newcastle

