In the Feb. 18 opinion column, “Biden’s memory is failing. So is Trump’s,” the question is asked: But what about all the other stuff? Indeed.

Biden’s deep memory of all the studies documenting America’s failing infrastructure resulted in hundreds of billions being passed by Congress. Trump’s memory? He forgot.

Biden’s deep memory of discussions with business and science leaders about the need to increase investments in computer chips and other technologies to maintain world leadership resulted in additional hundreds of billions. Trump’s memory? Zero.

Biden’s deep memory of scientists urging the U.S. to address the climate change that has set the world on fire, once again resulting in additional hundreds of billions aimed at adopting sustainable, nonpolluting energy. Trump’s memory, shaped by his relationship with Big Oil? “Burn, baby, burn.”

Biden’s deep memory of the need for the Affordable Care Act, and his leadership in guiding it through the Congress, resulted in tens of millions being insured. Trump’s memory of why such a need? He forgot. Although, if elected, he’s promised to repeal the law.

Finally, Biden’s deep memory of decades of wrestling with America’s shameful child poverty rate resulted in a 50% reduction in the rate thanks to provisions in the COVID-19 legislation that rescued our economy. Trump’s memory? No idea about the issue whatsoever.

Stemming from the lessons and memories learned from his humble beginnings, Joe Biden’s entire five decades in politics has been about serving the broadest public interest. Donald Trump’s memories? The opposite.

Michael Petit

Portland

