Kudos to the Maine Sunday Telegram for the Feb. 25 editorial, “We cannot get gun safety wrong this time around.”

As the paper pointed out, there are shortcomings with Gov. Mills’ proposed legislation. First, the tweaks of Maine’s yellow flag law are not enough; it essentially needs to become a red flag law. We need universal background checks to include gun show sales, which are omitted in Mills’ proposal.

In 2023, before the Lewiston tragedy, polling showed that some 70% of Mainers support universal background checks, along with other, stronger gun safety legislation.

Yet last year (again, before Lewiston), some Democratic legislators joined Republicans in resisting a proposed universal background check bill, and it failed. Now, after the horrific trauma that occurred in our state, one wonders if our legislators – all of them – are ready to act boldly. Safety measures such as banning assault weapons and expanding background checks are clearly favored by a majority of Mainers.

Gratitude to Sen. Anne Carney, whose amendment to her bill, L.D. 2086, would ban modifications allowing weapons to be capable of automatic fire. Sen. Peggy Rotundo’s waiting period bill is a bright light; it could well stop many people from committing horrendous acts, particularly suicide by firearm. House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross is to be commended for her bill that provides funding for mental health care and violence prevention.

I’m wishing for strength and boldness from our legislative body – and hoping they understand that the time is now for real change. Please contact our legislators.

Lorry Fleming

Bath

