As a 31-year-old hospitality worker who is so desperately needed in this state, people like Caitlin Day are exactly why I’m leaving Maine this year.

People in this state don’t want workers – they want to price everyone out so they can have it all to themselves. Too bad they need workers to keep a state running, but these people will have to learn that for themselves.

Maine continuously shoots itself in the foot by allowing these votes to even happen. Why are we allowing citizens to vote on this during a housing crisis? It’s ethically appalling and wrong.

Barbara Whitten

Portland

